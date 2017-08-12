Komphela: We have to keep working

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says his side will continue to work on improving their performance following their exit in the MTN8 quarter-final on Saturday.



The Glamour Boys were eliminated from the competition following their 1-0 defeat against Matsatsantsa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after a sixth-minute strike by Jeremy Brockie.

The 49-year-old says his players are not at fault following their defeat, but admits that there is no excuse for exiting the tournament in the last eight for the second time in two seasons.

‘Congratulations to Eric again,’ Komphela told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘[This was] almost a replica of the same fate we suffered in Cape Town against Cape Town City [in 2016 MTN8 quarter-final]. And typical of his [Tinkler] it was from a counter attack.

‘With regard to the game there is very little we can say. You can’t come up with excuse here. This is football, the only proper explanation is to win. The players played well, you can’t fault them. Good energy, creating chances – I don’t know how many times we hit the post.

‘There were 45,000 people here and there was good football and they enjoyed themselves but when they leave it is an ‘eish’ moment. I don’t know – it wasn’t good enough. We have to keep working and you can never give up.’

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the Absa Premiership on Sunday, 20 August.

The match at the Free State Stadium kicks off at 15:00.