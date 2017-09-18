Komphela: We gave it away

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes his side ‘gave away’ the match after conceding a late goal against Bidvest Wits in their Absa Premiership clash.

The Glamour Boys drew 1-1 with Wits at the FNB Stadium after a late goal by Amr Gamal cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s 53rd minute opener.

Amakhosi currently occupy eighth place in the league standings, with five points after winning one out of four matches played so far this season.

The 49-year-old coach says he is disappointed that his side conceded a late goal when they could’ve walked away with all three points.

‘We gave it away,’ Komphela told his club’s official website.

‘We conceded a goal in the last minute. That’s it.’

The Amakhosi coach says he was impressed by Itumeleng Khune’s display after the shot-stopper made a number of saves to deny Wits in the final third.

Komphela also reserved special praise for the 17-year-old midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa, who made his second start for Chiefs since gaining promotion to the first team.

‘Itu is a great talent and he’s very experienced,’ he added.

‘He did well,’ Komphela said about Meyiwa. ‘I am trying to guide his movements on the pitch. It was his second game and he came through with flying colours. Wiseman wrote his own chapter. Now we have to manage the expectations about him.’

Kaizer Chiefs will next take on Maritzburg United when the two sides meet at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix