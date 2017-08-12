Komphela wary over SuperSport threat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is wary of the threat SuperSport United poses under Erick Tinkler, ahead of their MTN8 clash on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys will host Matsatsantsa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this evening in the third quarter-final match of the competition.

Komphela is wary of the prospect of facing Erick Tinkler, who he encountered last season during his time at Cape Town City in the competition’s quarter-final.

‘It’s going to be an interesting one. First official match of the season. We are playing against SuperSport, who have just got a new coach in Eric Tinkler,’ Komphela told KickOff.com.

‘We [Chiefs] played against Eric Tinkler when he was at Cape Town City in the first match of the MTN8 [last season] and we had not known much about what they would be, and they surprised us.

‘They had only one attack and only one chance and they scored in that match, and that was the beginning of the Cape Town City that we saw last season.

‘Going to SuperSport, we know the players at SuperSport. We know how SuperSport play, but we still need to experience how SuperSport and Eric Tinkler play.’

Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport kicks off at 20:15.