Komphela pleased with Chiefs display

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says he was satisfied with Amakhosi’s display, despite their 1-0 defeat against Chippa United in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.



Amakhosi left back Sibusiso Khumalo was shown a red card as Chippa striker Katlego Mashego scored the only goal of the match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Komphela says he was pleased with his side’s display and will head into the next encounter with a better understanding of his squad’s potential.

‘It’s just the beginning and we’re still trying to see other things – there’s a couple of players you want to have a look at and we’re satisfied with the exercise, it gave us a lot of information,’ Komphela told SABC.

‘We’re looking a different things. In the first half I thought we had good discipline in defence. It is part of a training exercise where you’re saying, ‘sit in the block, let’s keep positions, don’t allow any forward passes, and how quick do you come out.

‘From that point of view, defensively, I think it looked okay. Even though I thought, when it came to back passes we needed to go through, but we didn’t.

‘Second half it got better, but there were a couple of players we were looking and we’re satisfied with the exercise. We can go back [home] with our notes and move on.’

Kaizer Chiefs will next take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 12 August.

Kick-off has been set for 20:15