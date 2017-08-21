Komphela laments state of Free State Stadium pitch

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has labelled the pitch conditions at the Free State Stadium as ‘pathetic’ after their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.



The Glamour Boys were forced to settle for a draw against Phunya Sele Sele, after Atusaye Nyondo’s penalty cancelled out Eric Mathoho’s 37th minute opener.

The 50-year-old says his side were unable to play their brand of football due to the ‘petty’ conditions of the Free State Stadium.

‘I thought, one: we couldn’t play here [Free State Stadium]. I’ve heard many coaches complain about the surface, it’s a pity that we denied people good football,’ Komphela told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘I think maybe what they [the groundsmen] can do, is just bring the level of the grass down or try maintain it better. I think they should try do better so that teams can play [better football].’

‘If you are here [playing at the stadium] it means you just have to kick the ball, but we [Chiefs] are not a kicking team, we’re a playing team.

‘You couldn’t run with the ball here, because this grass is just pathetic.’

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to claim their first win in the Absa Premiership when they welcome SuperSport United to the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.