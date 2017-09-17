Komphela: It’s a draw that we did not deserve

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela believes his side deserved to walk away with all three points against Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys were forced to share the spoils with Wits at the FNB Stadium, after a late goal by Amr Gamal cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s 53rd-minute opener.

Komphela says he is disappointed that his side conceded, and he believes that Amakhosi deserved to claim all three points on the day.

‘Whenever you play against a team that is one man down, they are going to bring everything at you,’ Komphela told SuperSport after the game.

‘I was just disappointed at how we conceded, looking at the clock as well and the threat was clear, and just before that happened we stood out on the bench trying to give an indication of where the threat was and the message could not go to the players in time.

‘It’s a draw that we did not deserve. Should have been three points in the bag, and then a step up the log, but there’s nothing you can do.’

‘Sportspeople are out there to go through three phases of the game, you win, lose or draw and in each of those phases they test your character.

‘If you could not come through because of lack of character, it means tomorrow you will be a better person, but sometimes you lose it because of results. It goes beyond the game, it’s about the human being that you are, still come up and show some class if you have lost.’