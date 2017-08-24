Komphela: It could’ve been a draw

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes his side should’ve earned a point against SuperSport United after their 2-1 defeat at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi were denied their first win in the 2017-18 Absa Premiership campaign after Aubrey Modiba and Bradley Grobler handed SuperSport the win, despite Gustavo Paez pulling a goal back for the host.

The 50-year-old coach believes his side could’ve earned themselves a point against Matsatsantsa with all the chances they created in throughout the match, despite Erick Mathoho’s red card in the first half.

‘You can’t give up, there’s no way. In the game of football, you happen to get red cards and you have to deal with it, and I thought after the red card, second-half we did much, much better,’ Komphela told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘There was energy, you could see that, and I’m sure we had about two, three chances, could have been a draw but we lost it. Such a pity we lost ‘Tower’ far too early in the match, but you have to deal with it.

‘These are setbacks that you get and you must deal with it, no option.’

When asked about the decision to replace Lorenzo Gordinho with fellow defender Daniel Cardoso, instead of sacrificing an attacker after the sending off, Komphela replied:

Komphela believes he made the right decision by replace Lorenzo Gordinho with Daniel Cardoso in the Amakhosi defence.

‘The logic was that, one: if you compromise any one of the offensive players; let’s say you take out a Parker or ‘Shabba’ [Tshabalala], you’re minimising your strength going forward, and we had chances, so the decision we took was right,’ he added.

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Cape Town City in their third Absa Premiership encounter on 13 September.

The match at the Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 19:30.