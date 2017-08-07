Komphela: I saw what we wanted to see

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says his side gave him the performance he wanted to see in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday.



The Glamour Boys fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Chilli Boys at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium through a free kick from veteran striker Katlego Mashego.

It will be a defining season Komphela, who has to deliver silverware in the coming campaign.

The 50-year-old coach admits that he was pleased with what he saw from the players heading into the upcoming Absa Premiership season.

‘Pre-season [games], when you play them, and as much you want the result, [winning] is not the ultimate objective,’ Komphela told SABC.

‘You are monitoring the players and I thought we saw what we wanted, but if we wanted to win the match and pressed for the win, [then] I’m sure we would have got the result here. But the objective is to see the level of fitness of the players.

‘The second half was okay. We could play and, in fact, I thought we played better in the second half than we did in the first half.

‘So all that we want to see [we saw]. We took [Willard] Katsande [off] and replaced him with [Wiseman] Meyiwa … [the shape] must still be there. And if you take off [William] Twala and replace him with [Kgotso] Malope, it must still be there.’

Kaizer Chiefs will now turn their attention to their MTN8 clash against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium kicks off at 20:15.