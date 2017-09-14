Komphela heaps praise on Meyiwa

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela heaped praise on teenager Wiseman Meyiwa after he netted on debut in the 2-0 win against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Goals by Siphiwe Tshabalala and Meyiwa sealed a 2-0 win for Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium, and Komphela revealed his delight at the performance of the Amajita midfielder.

‘How sweet can it ever be when a youngster at 18 plays like this,’ Komphela said in post-match comments.

‘The only thing that I thought would happen as the game progress, was that he would lose some energy, and you could see at the end we wanted to put in Tight [Joseph Molanogoane]as we could see he was tired.

‘He’s got a heart like a lion, unbelievable. It’s characteristics of the central holding midfield and again a product of what we are trying to do at Chiefs, they like him.

‘What I said in the meeting, “I said this is the only game of your life you can make mistakes and nobody blames you and when you do well, compliments go to you.”

‘He has just signed himself a big commitment of saying this is what I’m capable of, then it’s about consistency and delivery,’ he concluded.

Photo: Chris Ricco/Backpagepix