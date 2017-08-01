Komphela hails Paez-Parker combination

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was impressed with the combination of Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parkers following their 1-0 victory agaist Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs fans opted for a 4-4-2 formation in the annual Carling Black Label Cup encounter against Pirates and it proved fruiftful as Paez and Parker combined, with the latter scoring the match-winner.

‘It’s always nice to see two players getting to understand what do they need to do in order to relate to one another on the field of play,’ he told The Star.

‘They are slowly beginning to understand each other’s style of play. Paez even said it in one of his interviews that his teammates are, slowly but surely, getting to understand how he plays.

‘Many a times he would break off the defensive line, but we wouldn’t see him until it was too late. But that’s how football is. It is a great teacher.

‘I was also impressed with how they performed and the feedback I got from the coaches. They couldn’t stop admiring his (Paez) movements on the pitch and how we were able to spot him early enough and give him those passes which gave defenders all sorts of problems. And that’s what we wanted,’ he added.

Komphela suggested that others PSL teams have started noticing Paez’ style of play and will look to prepare for him accordingly.

‘I’m quite sure that there are teams who have started profiling.

‘But even if they do that, what’s important is that he should always give it his best in game situations, so that he can be able to beat those who think they are knowledgeable of him already,’ he added.

Komphela also mentioned new Bafana Bafana striker Ryan Moon and said that he could also feature as a centre-forward.

‘There’s also Ryan Moon who I believe, when given a chance to play in that central role, could give us something [in the new season],’ Komphela added.

‘But what’s important is to always make sure to try and keep the form, the formation and the rhythm of the team, while the rest (of the players) are suffering, waiting for their chance to play.

‘It’s the only way to make sure that when get given their chance, they will cling onto it and perform as well,’ he concluded.