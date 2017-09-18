Komphela addresses ‘Wits fight’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela revealed what happened in the aftermath of the Absa Premiership tie against Bidvest Wits, which saw an altercation take place.

Goals by Siphiwe Tshabalala and Amr Gamal ensured that the spoils were shared between Chiefs and Wits at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, but the result was marred by an incident between Komphela and Wits COO Jonathan Schloss.

Komphela highlighted his annoyance in post-match comments after the two parties reportedly engaged in a war of words.

Never seen Steve Komphela lose his cool like this. He even forgot his English. Kaizer Chiefs protect Steve #AbsaPrem “uyaqhela lomlungu” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dkzpatd8M8 — IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 16, 2017

The Chiefs coach alleged that Schloss confronted him and disrespected him after the final whistle, with Komphela having submitted a report to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

‘Gavin is a friend of mine and nothing happens between coaches, but there are people around us who like to spoil things,’ he was quoted as saying by Power987Sport.

‘I don’t want to go too much into detail but I submitted a report to Gavin and have requested him to address the individual.

‘It will be highly disrespectful of me to confront a Wits staff member. I have made a submission and it’s clear,’ said Komphela.

‘I’ve never hurt anybody. I’m a respecting individual and when somebody is being disrespectful, I don’t need that disrespect.

‘Even last season I got the same remarks from the same individual, and Gavin Hunt knows that because I’ve submitted a report.

‘After the match, while greeting the refs, there was suddenly an uproar about ”you Steve and this and that”…I don’t know what I did

‘I always try my utmost best, irrespective of circumstances, to stay as humble and as professional as possible,’ he said.

Although it remains whether to be seen if the PSL will charge any of the members involved in the incident, Hunt uttered the sentiments of Komphela, saying that ‘impostors’ have no place in the game.

‘Steve is right. There’s a word I used years ago, impostors. There are too many impostors in the game.

‘There are too many impostors in the game. They have nothing to do with the game. They must stay out of the game. Steve is right,’ he concluded.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix