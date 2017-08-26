Kolisi double sinks Pumas

Siya Kolisi scored two tries as the Springboks claimed a 41-23 bonus-point win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday, and recorded their first away win in nearly two years. JON CARDINELLI reports.

The match at Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena witnessed several firsts. The Boks donned a red jersey for the first time to commemorate 25 years of unity in South African rugby. More importantly, the Boks recorded their first win overseas since October 2015 as well as their first win overseas under coach Allister Coetzee.

Poor discipline cost Argentina dearly. The hosts were shown three yellow cards over the course of the game, with lock Tomás Lavanini eventually receiving a red in the second stanza. As a result, the Pumas were forced to compete with 14 men for as many as 44 minutes of the contest.

The Boks mixed the magical with the mediocre. They produced some wonderful touches on attack, but their defence and discipline was found wanting on several occasions.

Elton Jantjies missed two early shots on goal. The Bok flyhalf bounced back, though, when he chipped over the Argentina defence for Jesse Kriel to chase. The centre collected the ball and then put Kolisi away for a well-worked team try.

The Bok scrum continued to put the Pumas under pressure, and was awarded a penalty. Jantjies’s bisected the uprights. At 10-3 it appeared as if the visitors were starting to build momentum.

Argentina pounced in the 28th minute, though, when the Boks failed to claim a kickoff. Ramiro Moyano raced through, juggled the ball, and then crashed over the tryline.

A series of team infringements culminated in Pumas No 8 Juan Leguizamón receiving a yellow card shortly before half-time. Bok captain Eben Etzebeth opted to kick for the line rather than for goal.

Jantjies managed to spin out of a tackle and place the ball over the line. A successful conversion saw the Boks heading into the break with a 17-10 lead.

Argentina played with plenty of passion during the early stages of the second stanza. It was the Boks, however, who struck a telling blow when they counter-attacked from their own tryline. Jaco Kriel and Kolisi were prominent in the buildup, with the latter taking the final pass and claiming a second try.

Kolisi nearly had a third try in the 57th minute. The Boks had the Pumas stretched and Kolisi looked well placed to take the final pass on the left wing.

Lavanini, however, deliberately knocked the ball down to kill the movement. The officials consulted the TMO and determined that Lavanini deserved a second yellow card and that South Africa deserved a penalty try.

The Boks went into the final quarter with a 24-13 lead and a one-man advantage. That advantage was negated for 10 minutes, though, after Matías Moroni scored. Andries Coetzee was sent to the sin bin for tackling Moroni after the replacement winger had completed the try.

The Boks maintained the pressure on the hosts in the dying moments to claim a fifth try through replacement Jean-Luc du Preez. This ensured that the Boks claimed the bonus point for scoring three more tries than the opposition.

Having scored a total of 41 points in this match, the Boks have equalled the South African record for the most consecutive Tests with a score of 35 or more (five).

Argentina – Tries: Ramiro Moyano, Matías Moroni. Conversion: Juan Martín Hernández, Nicolás Sánchez. Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2), Hernandez.

Springboks – Tries: Siya Kolisi (2), Elton Jantjies, Penalty Try, Jean-Luc du Preez. Conversions: Jantjies (4). Penalty: Jantjies (2).

Argentina – 15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Tomás Cubelli, 8 Juan Leguizamón, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (c), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz.

Subs: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Martín Landajo, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Matías Moroni.

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP