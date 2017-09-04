Kohli equals Tendulkar’s ranking record

Virat Kohli solidified his status as the world’s best ODI batsman, after equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the highest-rated Indian batsman in ODI rankings history.

Kohli extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings after ending the Sri Lanka tour ODI whitewash series with 330 runs, including back-to-back tons in the final two matches.

The right-hander extended the gap between Australian David Warner and himself by 26 points, while his rating of 887 is the equal-highest by an Indian, and the 14th-highest ever.

Tendulkar reached a career high of 887 points back in 1998, while West Indian great Sir Vivian Richards holds the all-time mark of 935 points set in 1985.

AB de Villiers is still the highest-ranked South African, in third place, while Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis occupy seventh and eighth spots respectively.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Imran Tahir (2) and Kagiso Rabada (5) are the only Proteas bowlers to occupy the top 10.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings:

1. Virat Kohli, 887 (points)

2. David Warner, 861

3. AB de Villiers, 847

4. Joe Root, 799

5. Babar Azam, 786

6. Kane Williamson, 779

7. Quinton de Kock, 769

8. Faf du Plessis, 768

9. Rohit Sharma, 764

10. MS Dhoni, 749

10. Martin Guptill, 749

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings:

1. Josh Hazlewood, 732 (points)

2. Imran Tahir, 718

3. Mitchell Starc, 701,

4. Jasprit Bumrah, 687

5. Kagiso Rabad, 685

6. Trent Boult, 665,

7. Hasan Ali, 663

8. Sunil Narine, 662

9. Rashid Khan, 647

10. Akshar Patel, 645

Photo: Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Getty Images