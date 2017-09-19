Knights dominate Cobras on day one

The Knights set off in defence of their Sunfoil Series title by bowling out the Cobras for 159 in Bloemfontein.

It was the perfect start as Shadley van Schalkwyk’s medium pace sliced through the visitors’ line-up, taking 5-30 in 15 overs.

He smashed a promising stand by Hashim Amla, the only batsman to offer real resistance with 56, and Temba Bavuma (25) and then sent back Justin Ontong and Aviwe Mgijima within four balls; taking the Cobras from 116-2 to 116-5. Amla and Bavuma had been busy repairing the damage after Duanne Olivier had dismissed openers Andrew Puttick (22) and PJ Malan (1) with 30 runs on the board. Van Schalkwy also ended the token resistance of Bavuma, who struck 20 of his 25 rund in fours off 55 balls.

It was one-way traffic from thereon, Olivier ending with 3-58.

The Knights went on to show there was no malice in the pitch, running up 180-1, with captain Theunis de Bruyn (81 off 106 balls) and Keegan Petersen (70 off 143) at the crease when stumps were drawn.

In Johannesburg, the Warriors dug in against a formidable Lions attack to end the day on 269-4 in 84 overs.

Their openers, Edward Moore (115) and David White (94) put on 179 against Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, and Craig Alexander. It was Moore’s fifth first-class hundred, coming off 174 balls with 20 fours. White could justifiably feel robbed. He had anchored the innings, taking 222 balls to get where he was, when caught off the bowling of Wiaan Mulder.

The 19-year-old seam bowler had found his mojo, and snapped up three wickets in four balls for a final tally of 32-4. But the damage had been done.

