Klopp: I could write a book on defending

Jurgen Klopp says he could ‘write a book’ on the art of defending, standing up for his suitability to turn around Liverpool’s shaky backline.

Defensive frailties, particularly at set-pieces, have cost the Reds victories against Watford, Burnley and Sevilla already this season, while a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City was a bruising encounter.

Liverpool conceded again from a corner on Saturday, but they were able to cling on for a 3-2 victory at Leicester City thanks to Simon Mignolet’s penalty save from Jamie Vardy.

Klopp admitted his input only stretches so far in improving Liverpool’s rickety play in defence, but he is certain that he holds the necessary skills to make a difference.

The German told reporters: ‘It’s obvious we concede too much – there’s no doubt.

‘That’s really hard for me. Usually, I’m a really good defensive coach but obviously that works not too good so far, but we will be fine.

‘The main thing for defending is tactical discipline.

‘I don’t know everything about football but I could write a book in the next two hours about which space we have to defend, why, when and where you have to be. When you have to step up, push up… all that stuff.

‘I can’t take a car and drive them out of the box. That’s how it is.

‘As long as not every player is doing it we’ll work on it. When everyone is doing it, I will make sure we’re doing it for the rest of our lives.

‘I have faith, not only [in our] offensive [players] but in our squad. I know we need results. I like this team. Maybe nobody else likes it, I really like it and I want to improve it together.’

