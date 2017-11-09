Kings sign Lions’ Volmink

The Kings have signed winger Anthony Volmink from the Lions to bolster their backline in the Pro14.

According to the Herald, Volmink will soon arrive in Port Elizabeth after agreeing to terms to join the Kings.

Volmink has been an impressive performer for the Lions, but has found himself competing with the likes of Springbok wings Ruan Combrinck and Courtnall Skosan for a starting berth.

Volmink could make his debut for the Kings when they next face the Scarlets on 26 November.

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images