Kings beef up coaching ranks

Chumani Booi and Louis Koen have been added to the Kings’ coaching staff for the duration of the Pro14 tournament set to commence on 1 September.

The Kings confirmed on Monday that Booi will take up the role of backline coach with immediate effect, after his predecessor Vuyo Zangqa took up a coaching gig in Germany.

Booi has formerly worked as an assistant coach of South Africa A and the Border Bulldogs.

Koen, an ex-Bok flyhalf and current high-performance manager at SA Rugby, will join the Kings’ management in a consultancy role.

‘Chumani Booi is one of the most respected coaches in the country, who comes with good experience from having coached the Border Bulldogs and the South Africa A side. We looked to bring in somebody who will take Southern Kings rugby forward’, said Kings coach Deon Davids.

The franchise also confirmed that a number of players have joined the squad on a trial basis with a call on their inclusion to be made at a later stage.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images