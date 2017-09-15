Khune praises Chiefs fans

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune lauded the Amakhosi faithful following their 2-0 victory against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

Steve Komphela’s men recorded their maiden victory of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership campaign when goals by Siphiwe Tshbalala and Wiseman Meyiwa condemned City to their first loss under Benni McCarthy.

Khune’s return to the starting line up following an injury which saw him miss his side’s 2-1 loss against SuperSport United proved integral and the Bafana Bafana international reserved special praise for the Chiefs faithful

‘Communication is very key in every match we play. When we play in big crowds they can’t hear me, I’ve invented the way of communicating with them by a whistle,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘The clean sheet is a good confidence booster ahead of the Bidvest Wits game. You know how tough they are. We take this three points and go to FNB and fight again.

‘We’ve got magnificent supporters, things have not been going well for us in the past games but they’re still sticking to the team that’s what we need.

‘Here they are still singing. We told ourselves that every match we’re going to play now is a cup final. We will collect as many points as we can.’

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they welcome defending champions Bidvest Wits to the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 18:00.