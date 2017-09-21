Khune dedicates MOTM award to late Revoredo

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune commemorated the late Alex Revoredo by dedicating his man-of-the-match to the former Amakhosi goalkeeper coach following their 2-0 win against Maritzburg United.

The Bafana Bafana international was instrumental in his sides victory against The Team of Choice, making a number of fine saves, including saving a late penalty from Evans Rusike.

Khune revealed that the chest infection which kept him sidelined for two games made him hungry to return to action, culimnating in a hat-trick of man-of-the-match performances against Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg respectively.

‘I went to the hospital because of the chest infection. I was hungry for some action,’ Khune said after the game.

‘I came back and for the past three games, I’ve been enjoying my football.

‘Like we say, remembering Alex our fallen hero. He left us on this earth. We told ourselves, we are going to play for him for the rest of our lives.

‘He’s been a pillar of strength for the team. In the changing room, he’s been the one leading the songs, so this third Man of the Match in a row belongs to him, the fans and the whole of the Kaier Chiefs family and the players, who fought on the day,’ he concluded.

The Soweto giants face log-leaders Golden Arrows in their next PSL encounter on Saturday at the FNB Stadium with kickoff set for 20:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/Backpagepix