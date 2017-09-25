Khune cleared of injury

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been given a clean bill of health after falling ‘heavily on his head’ in their Absa Premiership tie against Golden Arrows.

Chiefs and Arrows played to a goalless draw on Saturday night at the FNB Stadium with Khune having to be stretchered off the field in a neck close to the end of the game brace after colliding with striker Knox Mutizwa.

However, it appears that Khune could be available for selection against log-leaders Baroka after Dr Hashendra Ramjee revealed that the goalkeeper has been cleared of danger after being taken to hospital.

‘Khune fell heavily on his head… He had a sore neck and a headache from the clash.

‘We took him to hospital where he was examined. Accordingly, he was cleared of danger.

‘Itu will undergo a series of checks and rehabilitation, however he should be ready for the next match,’ he concluded.

The Soweto giants host Bakgaga at the FNB Stadium at 18:00 on Saturday evening.

Photo: Chriss Ricco/Backpagepix