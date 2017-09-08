Keys and Stephens through to women’s final

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens made it an all-American final when both won their semi-finals, although in contrasting styles, at the US Open in New York.

Keys dominated CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final, where the No15 seed will face unseeded Stephens in the first US Open final between American players since Serena Williams beat Venus Williams in 2002.

Keys had no problem with the No20 seed Vandeweghe or with an upper right leg injury that caused her to call the trainer to be taped midway through the second set.

Stephens’ task was a lot tougher but held her nerve to beat Williams in three sets.

Stephens, ranked 83rd after recently returning from injury, won 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the first semi-final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Both Stephens and Keys will make their Grand Slam final debuts on Saturday.

‘Having four Americans in the semi-finals, I think that says a lot about American tennis and where we are right now,’ said Stephens.

‘I don’t think I would have had it any other way. I’m just super proud and honoured to be a part of what these four girls were, what we did tonight.’

Stephens only returned to action at Wimbledon, ranked 957th, after missing 11 months with a foot injury.

Two months later the 24-year-old is on a run of 14 wins in 16 matches and through to her first major final, with her speed of foot and athleticism to the fore.

Williams, 37, missed out on returning to the US Open final 15 years after her last, and the two-time champion will end 2017 without adding another major title despite reaching two finals and a semi-final.

Keys didn’t give her opponent a sniff and she was dominant from start to finish.

Keys was stronger in every single department as Vandeweghe had no answer and she romped to an easy victory.

