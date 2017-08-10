Kekana: We really need this trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says his side are eager to claim the first piece of silverware that the 2017-18 season has to offer.

The Brazilians are set to face Maritzburg United when the two sides meet in the MTN8 quarter-final at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Kekana netted one goal and created one assist from 11 appearances in the competition last season.

However, the three-time champions fell short at the final hurdle when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits in the final.

The 32-year-old says his side will be hoping to add a fourth MTN8 title to their trophy cabinet with the help of new signing Oupa Manyisa to strengthen the squad.

‘We wanna win trophies and Oupa beefs up the squad, we are happy to have him,’ Kekana told the media.

‘We really need this trophy, not just for the club but for us as players.’

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.