Kekana hails Coetzee signing

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana revealed his delight at the club securing the services of Bafana Bafana defender Rivaldo Coetzee from Ajax Cape Town.

Coetzee completed a deadline day move to Masandawana with Mario Booysen going in the opposite direction. The 20-year-old was initally expected to pen a deal with Sottish giants Glasgow Celtic, but following the discovery of a last-minute underlying problem in his right foot during his medical, the deal subsequently fell through.

Kekana revealed his delight at reuniting with Coetzee at club level, after the two played together for the senior national team.

‘I am happy with the signing. The move for him is good and I am happy he made it. He is a quality player,’ Kekana told kickoff

‘Sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone to grow as a player. At Ajax he was playing a big role and we brought him here to bring the same effort. He has the talent.

‘When you play for a team like Sundowns where there is pressure, you will grow. He has been playing for Bafana, so he has the experience of what happens on the continent. I am sure he will help us.

The defender who is expected to return frpom his injury ina few months will compete with the likes of Motjeka Madisha, Wayne Arendse and Bangaly Soumahoro in Pitso Mosimane’s starting line-up.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix