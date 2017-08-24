Keet and Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana will be without goalkeepers Darren Keet and Itumeleng Khune for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.

Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Khune is out with a chest infection, while Bidvest Wits’ Keet is suffering from a knee injury. Neither player featured in their side’s most recent Absa Premiership games, and have subsequently been replaced by Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United’s Wayne Sandilands and Reyaad Pieterse.

The first-leg of the clash takes place on Friday, 1 September 2017 at the Estadio Nacional Stadium in Cape Verde, with the return leg to be played on Tuesday, 5 September at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana Bafana assemble for camp on Sunday, 27 August 2017 and are expected to board a flight for Cape Verde on Tuesday, 29 August.

