Katsande: I have a burning desire to do well

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande insists he will continue to work hard in the hopes of one day writing his name in Amakhosi’s history books and becoming a legend at the club.

The Glamour Boys claimed their first win in the Absa Premiership this season when they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old says he is delighted to have helped his side claim three points, while crediting his teammates for helping him reach 200 appearances in the Gold and Black jersey.

‘It was an emotional game,’ Katsande told his club’s official website.

‘My teammates and the supporters, who are simply phenomenal, played a big role to help me play so many matches. I am happy we got the three points on the night.’

The Zimbabwean international says he has the ‘burning desire to continue to do well for Chiefs in the hopes of going down in the Amakhosi history as a legend.

‘To be successful is the result of all the hard work you put in. While growing up, I knew that my soccer abilities will give me an opportunity to succeed and to make a living, and that’s why I worked hard to reach this achievement,’ he added.

‘I am still very hungry and I have a burning desire to continue doing well for the club. I want to go down as a legend in Kaizer Chiefs’ rich history.’

Kaizer Chiefs will now welcome Bidvest Wits to the FNB Stadium in what is expected to be an enticing Absa Premiership fixture on Saturday.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 18:00.