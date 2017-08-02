Jonevret resigns as Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates confirmed that Kjell Jonevret has resigned from his post as head coach, after spending less than six months in charge of the Buccaneers.



His resignation has been accepted by club chairman Irvin Khoza, who has reportedly lined up a replacement in Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Soweto giants released the following statement:

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club head coach, Kjell Jonevret, has tendered his resignation.

‘Mr Jonevret has thanked the chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza, the club and its supporters for giving him an opportunity to coach the Club.’

Jonevret said: ‘I would like to thank the club for the opportunity. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as planned. I wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.’

Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza said: ‘I wish Kjell Jonevret well in his future endeavours.’

The club finished 11th in the Absa Premiership, their worst finish in the league since the inception of the PSL. They finished outside the top eight for the first time in the history of the club’s existence.