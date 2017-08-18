Johnstone: Wits now have the belief

Bidvest Wits assistant coach Paul Johnston says the biggest difference at the Absa Premiership champions is their self-belief to win, as opposed to previous campaigns.

The Clever Boys secured their first PSL title in their 96-year existence last season and Johnston revealed that the belief in winning silverware has been instilled at the club.

‘I think where we have come short in previous seasons, is not having the actual belief that we can go out there and win the title, and we proved it last season that we can, and we did,’ he told the club’s official website.

‘Winning the MTN8 and the league is huge for the club. Now we have to go from strength to strength and try and do it again.

‘There is certainly a lot more belief around the club and we have to go out there and do it – there is no other option,’ he said.

Wits open up their PSL campaign with a home game against the Mother City-based outfit, but will be without the services of coach Gavin Hunt, who was sent off during his side’s MTN8 victory against Golden Arrows last weekend.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix