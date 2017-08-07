Johannesburg Boat & Water Show is BACK!

The Johannesburg Boat & Water Show, the première boat & lifestyle show in Southern Africa, and one of the world’s leading boat shows will be returning to Johannesburg and promises to be the biggest event to date.

This year’s event will be hosted at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 1 to 3 September 2017 and is set to attract over 10 000 people. A number of exciting brands will be showcased at the Expo, including, Yamaha, Waterworld, Boating International and Suzuki to mention a few.

Each year this event brings the entire recreational boating industry together including: manufacturers, dealers and lifestyle consumers. The 3-day lifestyle expo will see over 200 exhibitors on display showcasing the best the marine products, trends and boasts an exciting entertainment programme for the entire family.

The show will be hosted on the same weekend as the popular WesBank SA Motoring Experience which will also be hosted at the Kyalami Circuit.

The Johannesburg Boat & Water Show is a must attend event for all boating and water enthusiasts. Hurry along and get your tickets and avoid missing out!

Event Details: