Johannes: Wits tie will be an obstacle

Cape Town City defender Robyn Johannes says they are bracing themselves for the encounter against Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits.

The Citizens got off to a winning start with new coach Benni McCarthy as they defeated Polokwane City 1-0 in the MTN8 quarter-finals, however they are likely to be challenged even more in their PSL tie against the Clever Boys, according to former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates man Johannes.

‘Wits will undoubtedly be a huge obstacle for us,’ he told kickoff.

‘They’re a top team with a top coach that is difficult to beat, wherever you play them.

‘The amount of quality, experience and depth they possess is fantastic. But, if you want to be the best then you’ll have to beat the best. That’s why we’re bracing ourselves for war when we meet Wits on Friday,’ he added.

The defender also revealed that the squad have bought into McCarthy’s football philosophy.

‘He [McCarthy] has a clear brand of football he wants us to play.

‘It’s evident on the training ground that the players are liking the styles and philosophy of the coach and we’re behind him 100 percent.

‘It’s still early days and it will take some time for us to perfect everything,’ he added.

The two sides face off at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 20:00.

