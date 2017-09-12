Johannes: I was a bit shocked and surprised

Cape Town City defender Robyn Johannes admits that his was ‘a bit shocked and surprised’ after he was announced as the clubs new captain.

The 31-year-old was official announced as the Citizens captain following the departure of Lebogang Manyama, who sealed a move to Turkish outfit Konyaspor on deadline day.

Johannes says he is honoured to be appointed as the captain of the club, but he insists that his main focus remains helping the club succeed this season.

‘As the coach has said before, we have so many captains in the team, so for Benni to pick me means a lot,’ Johannes told the media.

‘The most important thing for me is to make sure that week-in, week-out I deliver and perform at the highest level. And that’s the focus, to do the best I can every game and make sure this team stays at the top where they belong.’

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns defender says the announcement came as a surprise to him, but insist that coach Benni McCarthy has all the faith in him to lead the team.

‘You don’t expect news like this,’ he added.

‘As I said, there are many captains in this team, so I was a bit shocked and surprised. But I know Benni believes in me and my quality, and that’s all I need.’

Cape Town City will next take on Kaizer Chiefs in what is expected to be an enticing Absa Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix