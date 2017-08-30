Johannes hails decision to return home

Cape Town City defender Robyn Johannes says his decision to return home was the best decision he has ever made.

The centre back has formed an integral part of Benni McCarthy’s side’s excellent start to the 2017-18 campaign, featuring as an ever-present figure in their four games played thus far.

Johannes, who was previously on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United and Amazulu, says he is currently playing the best football of his life.

‘I’m playing the best football of my life,’ he told reporters.

‘Coming back to Cape Town was the best decision I ever made, being home with my family and friends. I’m in a good place, my mind is at ease and I think it shows on the field.

‘Now I want to perform week in and week out. I play every game like I have something to prove, and I think I am enjoying myself,’ he added.

Having clinched the Telkom Knockout trophy in their maiden campaign in the Absa Premiership, Johannes is confident that McCarthy’s side can secure more silverware.

‘I think we have a good blend of youth, mixed with experienced players like Teko [Modise], Shu-Aib [Walters], [Lebogang] Manyama and myself.

‘We have a great coach who’s played at the highest level, who is obviously new to coaching, but he’s a winner, and we are going to be successful, that’s for sure.

‘But we know it takes hard work, every single day at the training ground, to achieve what we want to. Last season we fell a bit short, but this season we are prepared to go all the way, and hopefully end up first,’ he concluded.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix