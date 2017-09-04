 Happy Jele issue apology after his arrest
    Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele
    Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele has issued an apology to the club, supporters and the public at large after he was arrested for speeding on Monday morning.

    The 30-year-old was caught driving at an average speed of 223km/hour in a 120km zone on the M1 near Sandton, according to reports.

    Jele has since released the following statement:

    ‘I refer to the news of my arrest this morning which is making rounds in the media. It is true I was apprehended by the enforcement law agency driving at high speeds. I was taken to the police station for statements and procedures from which I was released on bail.

    ‘I would like to sincerely apologise for my recklessness and bringing the club into disrepute and take full responsibility for my actions. I have no excuse for my action and I can only wish the club, the supporters and the public at large to accept my apology as I realise the number of people I have disappointed.’

