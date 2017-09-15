Jayiya: We want to keep the winning momentum alive

Kaizer Chiefs forward Bhongolethu Jayiya has urged his side to keep their winning momentum alive ahead of their Absa Premiership clash against Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys claimed their first win of the 2017-18 campaign after they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has warned his side that Wits will come out firing on all cylinders when the two sides meet at the FNB Stadium, despite the reigning champions poor start to the season.

‘This is a massive challenge,’ Jayiya told his clubs official website.

‘We want to keep the winning momentum alive. We are aware that Wits will be coming at us firing on all cylinders as they have suffered six games without a win. One thing for sure is that we are going to do our utmost best to win the match.’

Jayiya believes Amakhosi have enough depth and quality in the squad, despite all their injury setbacks.

‘It is good to play back-to-back matches,’ he added.

‘As players we want to play. We are still missing injured players though, but, as you’ve seen on Wednesday, we have a great pool of very talented players who are more than willing to fight tooth and nail to defend the Chiefs badge.’

Kick-off has been set for 18:00.