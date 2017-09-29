Jantjie steers FSS past Maritzburg

A goal from Sinethemba Jantjie helped Free State Stars claim a narrow 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United in the Absa Premiership on Friday evening, writes Dylan Appolis.

The Team of Choice came into this encounter off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in their previous PSL match last Wednesday

Meanwhile, Ea Lla Koto claimed their first victory of this campaign in their previous match after claiming a 3-2 win over Polokwane City last week.

The encounter got off to a slow start as neither side were able to carve out any clear-cut opportunities in the opening exchanges of the match.

The Team of Choice nearly opened the scoring in the 5th minute when Fortune Makaringe unleashed a powerful strike at goal, but failed to beat the Ea Lla Koto shot-stopper with his effort.

Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori came to his sides rescue in the 25th minute after he produced a fine save to deny a Jantjie’s curling free-kick.

Andrea Fileccia came close to handing Maritzburg the lead in the 31st minute, but the Belgian striker’s attempt was well saved by Stars keeper Badra Sangare

However, the match went into the half time interval with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

Stars should’ve taken the lead in the 52nd minute after Mohammed Anas produced a shot at goal, but his effort flew wide of the target.

Ea Lla Koto eventually opened the scoring in the 73rd minute when Jantjie was played through on goal by Anas before firing his effort in the back of the net, to make it 1-0.

Jantjie should’ve doubled his sides lead four minutes later when his effort found the woodwork before Tebogo Potsane hit the post with his rebounded effort.

The Team of Choice pressed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the clash, but Stars were able to hold onto their one-goal lead until the final whistle to claim all three points.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix