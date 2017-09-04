IPL secures R34-billion broadcast deal

The BCCI announced on Monday that the IPL has struck a $2.55-billion five-year deal for TV and digital rights.

Several major corporations, namely Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom and ESPN Digital Media bid for the rights.

Of the 24 companies that bought the tender document, 14 made bids.

Sony was the only other bidder for the TV rights, but lost out to Star, who will own the rights from 2018 to 2022.

Bidders for digital rights included SuperSport, Facebook, Airtel, Bamtech and Jio.

‘We believe the IPL is a very powerful property, and we believe there is lots more value that can be created for fans of cricket on digital and TV,’ Star India chief executive Uday Shankar said. ‘And we would remain very committed to make sure that the growth of sports in this country continues to be driven by the power of cricket.

‘India, cricket and IPL have changed dramatically since 2008, and this bid is a reflection of that.’

Photo: Hindustan Times