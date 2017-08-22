India A level series as SA A crumble

India A bounced back from a 46-run deficit to level the series against South Africa A with a six-wicket victory in the second Test.

Stephen Cook continued where he left off on day three, adding to his half-century on day four, but his fellow batsmen could not stick around to help him push the target out of India A’s reach.

Starting the day on 138-4, Cook managed to keep SA in the game, but a deadly bowling display from the visitors saw them skittled for 177 in their second innings, Cook unbeaten on 70.

Andile Phehlukwayo could not add to his overnight score finishing with SA A’s second highest score of 29, his early wicket opening up the flood gates as SA crumbled at the hands of excellent bowling.

Shahbaz Nadeem (3-47) added two to his tally from day three, while Ankit Rajpoot (3-15) took three to topple the hosts, after Krishnappa Gowtham (2-48) sparked the collapse early on with the wicket of Phehlukwayo.

In India A’s second innings with a target of 224, Ravikumar Samarth’s 55 sparked India A’s hunt for glory and Karun Nair’s 90 put SA’s chances out of reach, as they claimed a six-wicket victory to level the series at 1-1.

Dane Piedt picked up his 300th first-class wicket and ended with figures of 2-75, but it wasn’t enough to throttle the visitors on the final day of the two-match Test series.

Scorecard