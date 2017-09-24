India dethrone Proteas on ODI rankings

India have gone to No 1 on the ODI rankings after guaranteeing a series win against Australia.

The Proteas managed to hold on to the No 1 spot despite a disappointing ODI series defeat against England and their early Champions Trophy exit, but India going 3-0 up in their five-match ODI series against the Aussies has seen them climb one point above the Proteas.

New Proteas head coach, Ottis Gibson, will now have the task of chasing the summit of the rankings in Tests and ODIs, in an attempt to overtake India in both standings.

India are now one point above South Africa in the ODI rankings, with an ODI series against Bangladesh coming up in October.

South Africa will play India thereafter, in a three-match Test series starting on 5 January and a six-match ODI series thereafter.

ODI Rankings:

India – 120 South Africa – 119 Australia – 114 England – 113 New Zealand – 111 Pakistan – 95 Bangladesh – 94 Sri Lanka – 86 West Indies – 78 Afghanistan – 54

Photo: ICC Rankings/ESPNCricinfo