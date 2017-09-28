‘I’m not chucking Rhule away’

Allister Coetzee says he has not ‘discarded’ Raymond Rhule, but acknowledged that the winger does need to work on aspects of his defence, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Bloemfontein.

As expected, Dillyn Leyds was selected to start against the Wallabies this Saturday, with the 25-year-old taking over from Rhule, who was released this week after struggling against the All Blacks in Albany, where he missed as many as nine tackles.

On Monday, Coetzee insisted he would not write off Rhule after one ‘poor performance’, and despite the fact he then released the winger to the Cheetahs some 24 hours later, he emphasised at Thursday’s team announcement that it was not a case of ‘chucking’ the player away.

‘I’m very happy with Raymond Rhule and I haven’t discarded him, he will join us again on Sunday. One also has to understand that a player like Dillyn Leyds has been knocking on the door and playing well.

‘There are certain boxes that Raymond does tick as a winger, his kick-chase is good, his cross cover is good and he moves well off his wing. But the reality is that he does have to work on his defence, and that’s no secret … With the process I’m following, it is time that I do look at what Dillyn can do and bring to this side.’

Rhule has now been named to start for the Cheetahs in Friday’s Pro14 match against the Ospreys, and Coetzee said it would be an important opportunity for him to continue working on key elements of his play.

‘We didn’t say “just go play Pro 14” [without a plan], but we asked him to go there and work on his [defensive] tracking, and to work on his body height. He’s got certain cues to work on, it’s a process that we’re busy with in terms of developing individual players and as a team.

‘We’re not looking to get rid of him, but for him to just work on some things under pressure in a match situation. That’s a different thing compared to training, and that decision-making will come when he’s under pressure in a game environment, and he’s got that duty to perform.’

Coetzee also insisted that it wouldn’t be a case of starting from scratch with Leyds after Rhule started the first seven Tests of the year.

‘I’m not starting over with Dillyn, he’s been part of our group for some time now. Why is it that when we want to build depth and capacity in our squad, people question it, but no one complains when a team like the All Blacks do the same thing? We have a long-term approach in mind, but we also want to get the results in 2017, and so I’m looking at the wingers we have available to provide an opportunity to. It’s important that I am fair and give players a chance when it’s deserved.’

With Leyds coming in to make his run-on debut, Coetzee said he was excited to see what the Stormers star could offer.

‘Dillyn is a hard-working winger, who has the spatial awareness from having played fullback. He’s got a good right boot and he is a good decision-maker. I’d like to see what he can offer on attack, but he also has an important role to play on defence.’

