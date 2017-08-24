Ibrahimovic returns to United

Manchester United have announced that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to the club on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old, who is recovering from knee ligament damage, scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the club last season but was released when his previous deal expired at the end of June.

However, the striker has agreed to return to Old Trafford and manager Jose Mourinho expects him to be a hugely important player when he returns to full fitness, which is expected to be in January.

‘We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us,’ Mourinho told United’s official website.

‘After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.’

Ibrahimovic was a key figure behind United’s successes in the EFL Cup and Europa League, scoring twice in the final of the former to give Mourinho’s men a 3-2 win over Southampton.

He has been working on a return to full fitness since sustaining his injury in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht in April.

Ibrahimovic will wear the number 10 shirt vacated by former captain Wayne Rooney when he left to join Everton.

The former Sweden international is United’s fourth acquisition of the transfer window, following the arrivals of compatriot Victor Lindelof, midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku, who took the number nine shirt worn by Ibrahimovic last term.