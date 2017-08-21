Ibrahimovic nearing Man Utd return?

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new deal, and the striker has been taking out his injury frustrations.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed his recovery from cruciate knee ligament surgery to be progressing apace amid rumours that he will be offered a new Manchester United deal this week.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 times at Old Trafford last term, but his debut season in England was cut short when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during April’s 2-1 Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

That was the last action of the 35-year-old’s one-year deal with the club, but United boss Jose Mourinho has already stated he is open to re-signing the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Reports over the weekend suggested Ibrahimovic may pen a new contract by the end of the month, and in an Instagram post he showed himself to be fighting fit.

Alongside a video of him showing off his kickboxing skills with a double kick on a heavy bag, Ibrahimovic simply posted: ‘Which knee?’

Which knee? @azsportswear #azbyzlatan A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

United have made a superb start to the Premier League season with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham and Swansea City, Ibrahimovic’s replacement Romelu Lukaku helping himself to three goals.

– This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za