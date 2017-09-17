Hunt: We should have won the game

Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt believes that his side should have won the encounter against Kaizer Chiefs, despite finishing the match with 10 men.



The Clever Boys are still looking for their first win in the Absa Premiership after their 1-1 draw with Amakhosi.

Hunt believes the Students should’ve won the encounter with all the chances they created throughout the match, despite his side being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

‘If you are honest and you know football, we should have won the game. Even with 10 men we were well on top, the whole game,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘I think they had one chance, which they scored and how many chances did we have first and the second half even with 10 men, we were good.

‘Everything’s been going against [us]. I think we played four league games now and three cup games. I think there have been six or seven goalkeepers named Man of the Match against us.

‘Maybe I don’t know what I’m doing, as the people say I don’t know what I’m doing. We’ll keep battling, I thought we were excellent tonight and against all odds we were brilliant.’