Hunt: We let ourselves down

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt cut a frustrated figure following his side’s 2-1 loss against Cape Town City in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final on Sunday.

The defending champions missed out on the opportunity to retain their title after being condemned to a 3-1 aggregate loss by Benni McCarthy’s side, and the Clever Boys’ mentor admitted that City were the better outfit.

‘I’m disappointed, but firstly well done to Cape Town City. They’re through to the final. They’ve done well over the two legs,’ he said in post-match comments.

‘But as you can see, we missed a lot of chances in the first half. We’ve lost to them three times now, from a set-piece, its crazy, we work on these things, maybe we shouldn’t work on them.

‘The first goal we conceded was out of nothing. I’m disappointed, there’s not much I can say,’ he added.

The former SuperSport United coach insists that City were the dominant outfit, but feels that his side let themselves down with their showing on the field of play.

‘What do you want me to say? You want long speeches? We let ourselves down, they were never in the game in the first half,’ he added.

‘We let them into the game with an own goal. In the second half we were there, but never had enough. It wasn’t enough, the final pass was not good enough. You gotta give them credit, they worked their socks off.

‘For me Majoro has been fantastic. He works his socks off. I always say to strikers, watch him play. He chases lost causes. He chased a lost cause and got himself a goal out of nothing. Credit to Cape Town City, I wish them well,’ he said.