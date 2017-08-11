Hunt: It will be a huge test

Despite bolstering their squad and being the reigning champions of the MTN8, Gavin Hunt believes their quarter-final encounter against Golden Arrows will provide a big challenge.

The Clever Boys have been one of the most active teams in the transfer window ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, having signed the likes of Steven Pienaar, Daylon Claasen, Slavko Damjanovic, Kobamelo Kodisang and Bokang Tlhone.

The four-time PSL winning coach says his side have looked sharp in pre-season, but the actual test will come when they step on to the field against Arrows.

‘The test will come in the games,’ he told reporters at a press conference.

‘In pre-season you can look good and win tournaments and things, but the test is the game.

‘Friday will be a huge test for us. The biggest problem I’ve got is to obviously put them [players] all together,’ he added.

Hunt stressed that despite having a star-studded squad at his disposal, he needs to find the right balance in selecting the right squad.

‘I could just throw them up in a hat and, whatever ones fall, I play those ones… But I mean, it doesn’t happen like that.

‘There’s no pressure. The most important thing is to get off to a good start on Friday, and see where we are,’ he concluded.

