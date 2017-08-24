Hougaard to start in Salta

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard is the only change to the Springbok starting side that will face Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

Hougaard replaces Ross Cronjé, who is recovering from an ankle injury. Rudy Paige will take Hougaard’s place on the bench.

‘Francois has played a lot of Test match rugby, his work ethic is second to none and he has been working hard up to now since joining the squad,’ said Bok coach Allister Coetzee.

‘Rudy made a good impact in the third Test against France and I expect the same from him this weekend.’

The Boks thumped the Pumas 37-15 in Port Elizabeth last week. Coetzee said that the team remains motivated ahead of the coming clash in Salta.

‘This is going to be a different challenge but I have no doubt the players will benefit and grow from every tough experience,’ he said.

‘Our approach and preparation will be just the same as when we prepared for all our home Tests, and to control whatever we can control. We must again show patience, hunger and the desire to execute our game plan.’

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix