Hougaard sacked by SuperSport

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard says he was dropped by SuperSport because he tweeted about transformation.

Hougaard was a panelist on Kobus Wiese’s weekly rugby show Superrugby, but has been absent for several months.

On Saturday, Hougaard said on his Facebook page that he was dismissed after SuperSport received complaints from a government minister regarding a series of transformation-related tweets he sent out after the Springboks’ loss to Italy in November.

‘I have had so many queries and questions why I am not working with Supersport anymore or on the Monday show with the legend Kobus Wiese,’ wrote Hougaard. ‘I made a comment, or let’s say had a few, on transformation and the negative influence it could have on our rugby structures. Not going into the debate in depth. And not to do with the Springboks whatsoever. And a minister mailed SuperSport and I was taken off TV completely.’

The 34-year-old told Rapport newspaper that his tweets were misinterpreted.

‘I don’t have a problem with transformation, but with the way is it being applied. I apologise to everyone who whom my tweets may have been harmful. I enjoyed working for SuperSport and I did apologise to them.

‘But I was told my tweets didn’t sit well with the some people in government and SuperSport had no choice but to let me go.’

Sports minister Thulas Nxesi’s office rubbished the allegations that the complaints came from them, while SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van den Berg said they did not receive any formal complaints about Hougaard’s tweets.

‘It is also important to remember that he was an independent contractor who only worked occasionally,’ added Van den Berg.

