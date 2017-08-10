Hlatshwayo: We are ready for new season

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says that Gavin Hunt’s side are raring to go, ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final tie against Golden Arrows on Friday.

Wits clinched the 2016-17 edition of the competition after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the final, courtesy of goals by Daine Klate and Elezar Rodgers.

Hlatshwayo enjoyed a stellar 2016-17 campaign after being named Bafana Bafana captain, in addition to leading his side to the Absa Premiership title, the MTN 8 and garnering a number of individual accolades.

The former Ajax Cape Town man highlighted the fact that his side are ready to do duty against Arrows in their quarter-final clash.

‘Every player is looking forward to the game against Golden Arrows,’ he told the club’s website.

‘Pre-season was tough mentally and physically, but this means the team is sharp and ready for the season.

‘What we need to do is start defending the title from the very first match. I think that is the whole team’s mindset, to go on to the pitch and play the best game of football we can,’ he added.

Hlatshwayo revealed that the Clever Boys plan on keeping their feet on the ground by continuing to play for their fans.

‘I think we need to keep doing what we have done, we cannot get caught up in the noise of having won the league last season.

‘We need to continue playing hard for our fans, and show them that we are still the right team to support. That’s really why we do it – we play every match for the fans,’ he concluded.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix