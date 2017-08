Watch Highlights of SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United in their MTN8 semi-final first leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Thuso Phala opened the scoring for the host before Lebohang Maboe equalized in the 84th minute of the match as the match ended in a stalemate.

The two sides are scheduled to lock horns in the return leg at the Harry Gwala Stadium on 9 September, with kick-off set for 20:15.

Watch: SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United