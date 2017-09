Watch highlights of Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in their Caf Champions League first-leg quarterfinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Sundowns forward Yannick Zakri came of the bench to score the only goal of the match to hand the reigning champions a one goal lead heading into the second leg clash in Morocco.

Watch: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca