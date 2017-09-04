Highlights: Ke-Yona Team vs SuperSport United

Watch highlights of SuperSport United being crowned 2017 Nedbank Cup Ke Yona Challenge winners following their 2-1 triumph over Ke-Yona Team.

Matsatsantsa broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as Thuso Phala slotted the ball into the net from 18 yards out.

Aubrey Modiba then doubled his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he headed home after latching on to a cross from Siyabonga Nhlapho.

However, the Ke-Yona team did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time when Zamuxolo Mduli put the ball into an empty net, following an error by the SuperSport shot-stopper.

Watch: Ke-Yona Team vs SuperSport United