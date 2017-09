Watch highlights of Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw with defending champions Bidvest Wits in the Absa Premiership at the FNB Stadium.

Veterean midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd minute before Amr Gamal scored a goal in stoppage time to secure a point for his side.

Watch: Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits